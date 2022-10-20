Inter-Agency Flood Assessment Report, Greater Nyal-Panyijiar County. 26th September 2022

Background and Context Analysis

Panyijiar County continues to experience floods due to increased water flow from upfront states such as Jonglei and Lakes State. Several households have been displaced in Panyijiar County specially in Greater Nyal. The local communities in greater Nyal, with the support from the County leadership through the office of the RRC and County Commissioner, are mitigating the situation through relocation of the affected people to the higher lands and dykes’ construction. The humanitarian agencies/partners operating in Nyal through the office of the Relief and rehabilitation commission (RRC) in Nyal decided to conduct Inter-agency flood assessment.

Main Objective of the assessment

The main purpose of the assessment is to ascertain the impact of the floods on the populations, their livelihoods, and the resulting needs of the affected households in across all the Payam in greater Nyal of Panyijiar County, Unity State.