Inter agency flood assesment report-Yeri Payam, Mvolo county, Western Equatoria State

Introduction

This Inter Agency needs assessment was conducted on 08th September 2022, following an alert of flooding and displacement of households in Yeri Payam, and its surrounding areas. In total 07 Humanitarian partners participated in the rapid assessment, represented by 13 humanitarian staffs, and 02 RRC staff, (RRC Coordinator and his deputy in Mvolo County). Following a report obtained on 06thSept .2022, from a local Authority and CBO (Community Based Organization) FARA based in Yeri, that over 3,000 HHs in Yeri and the surrounding areas lost their shelter/tukuls, and essential household items. Out of the over 3,000HHs affected in Yeri includes all the three Bomas namely, Yeri, Mayewe and Dogereng with total of 3,955 HHs (23,730 Individuals) where the assessment team physically visited on the 08th September 2022.

According to the report the affected households have lost their household items during the flooding, their tukuls collapsed, and more other tukuls are at the state of collapse because of the cracked signs if heavy rains continuous.

Therefore, based on this background; humanitarian partners in Mvolo, conducted a one-day rapid assessment on flooding in Yeri Payam and other affected areas, to gather in-depth information on the general humanitarian situation. The team met with Payam authority in Yeri, 45 HHs were sampled and visited aiming at physical observation, and gathered secondary data to assist in- understanding of the general situation.

Upon arrival to Yeri, and meeting with the payam authority, later the team divided into four groups and take a visit the most affected locations, (Yeri center and Doku-amari village-Dogereng and mayewe Boma).