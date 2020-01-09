09 Jan 2020

Inter-Agency CWG South Sudan: Quarterly dashboard - Third quarter 2019 (published on 17 December 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration, World Food Programme
Published on 17 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (548.37 KB)

In the third quarter (July to September) of 2019, Inter Agency Cash Working Group (IA – CWG) partners reported the transfer of US$ 4.0million of both Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) to 137,000 households (827,000 individuals) in South Sudan. Seventy four percent (74%) of this assistance was through a cash modality due to the availability and functionality of markets. In addition, most of the assistance was unconditional, that is, there are no restrictions to qualify.

Of 87,000 the individuals receiving CVA, 61% were female, inline with DTM data showing most displaced persons are women with the fact that CVA activities were in displaced locations. As the IA - CWG monitors CVA activities in all sectors, in this period, 95% of the total CVA value was channeled through the Food Security and Livelihood cluster.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.