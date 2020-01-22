22 Jan 2020

Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) County Profile, Unity State in South Sudan, December 2019

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
Introduction

The Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) system aims at providing an overview of emerging and ongoing intersectoral needs at county level in South Sudan, in order to facilitate evidence-based decision-making. To do so, it draws from multiple up-to-date sources of data from the four emergency sectors: Food Security & Livelihoods (FSL), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health, and Nutrition.

This data is then fed into an analytical framework that reflects the current risk level of intersectoral or sectoral emergency needs in each county. Each of the indicators has pre-determined thresholds that can classify the county risk level as 'Low', 'Moderate', 'High', or 'Very High'. This allows humanitarian actors to compare the relative needs between counties and over time to aid response prioritisation. The more indicators converge on 'High' or 'Very High' in a county, the more likely it is that emergency needs are at their greatest severity in that county. Therefore, the findings presented in this factsheet should be considered indicative of the broad overall and FSL needs in the respective county in December 2019, and are not statistically generalisable.

The outcomes are then presented to key coordination bodies such as the Needs Analysis Working Group (NAWG), the Inter Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) initiative for contextualisation and to support humanitarian decision-making and prioritisation.

