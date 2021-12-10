Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) - Country-wide South Sudan, May 2021

OVERVIEW & METHODOLOGY

The Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) system provides a monthly overview of emerging and ongoing intersectoral needs at the county level in South Sudan, in order to facilitate evidencebased decision-making. To do so, it draws from multiple up-todate sources of data from the four emergency sectors: Food Security & Livelihoods (FSL); Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Health; and Nutrition, as shown in Figure 1.

This data is then fed into an analytical framework that reflects the current risk level of intersectoral or sectoral emergency needs in each county. Each of the indicators has pre-determined thresholds that classify the county needs severity as ‘Low’, ‘Moderate’, ‘High’, or ‘Very High’. This allows humanitarian actors to compare the relative needs between counties and how these change over time to aid response prioritisation. The more indicators converge on ‘High’ or ‘Very High’ in a county, the more likely it is that emergency needs are at their greatest severity in that county. Therefore, the findings presented in this factsheet should be considered indicative of the broad overall needs in the respective county in May 2021, and are not statistically generalisable.

For more information on the different data sources, indicators, and ranking thresholds please refer to Appendix I: Indicator breakdown and the INT terms of reference (ToR). In order to view sectoral specific analysis maps please refer to our interactive dashboard.

In addition to these online resources, this factsheet is part of a series which REACH will release each quarter to display and synthesise key intersectoral and sectoral findings from the specified month. These factsheets will also include a specific early warning focus when relevant, identifying areas of particular concern in the coming months. For full access to previous INT publications and other REACH resources, please access the REACH Resource Centre.