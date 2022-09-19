Initial Rapid Need Assessment Report: Mayendit county, Unity State, 03 - 08 September 2022

Situation overview

The aim of the mission was to understand the humanitarian situation, magnitude of current flooding, preparedness and capacity of the humanitarian agencies and County authorities of Mayendit to respond to crisis, should flooding increase beyond the community’s copying capacity. Therefore, Interagency team conducted rapid assessments in three sample locations and held meetings with county authorities and humanitarian agencies present in the county. Seasonal flooding has been reportedly increasing since 2019 in Mayendit county and this year 2022, it is worse than 2021. Overall, only 16 villages remain unflooded out of 363 villages in Mayendit county. The rest are either displaced or living within flooded area. County authorities estimate 59,356 individuals (8,840 households) are affected by flooding since last year 2021 and some of them are now facing the second displacement this year 2022. Movement and delivery of services or supplies is extremely difficult, with only small canoes made from the trunk of palm trees being used. County authority has cleared an airstrip in Rubkuai, but it remains to be assessed by UNHAS for suitability. Thaker and other airstrips in Mayendit south are flooded. The urgent humanitarian is food, WASH (hygiene promotion, latrine construction) health services (malaria, snake bites, respiratory tract infections. Everybody is affected in multiple ways: the able-bodied men must migrate with livestock leaving the children, women, and old men in their villages, hence no manpower to construct dykes. Children either cannot go to school or must cross the water half naked and risk drowning to reach school. women struggle to find firewood. Food scarcity, snake bites, mosquitoes bites causing Malaria, lack of clean water, lacking or flooded latrines justifying open defecation on land and into flood water and difficulty in accessing health services is affecting everyone one. Many people are living in crowded conditions, and they need assistance with food, Shelter/NFIs (mosquito-nets, Tarpaulins, blankets), clean water, hygiene promotion and health services