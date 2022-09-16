Initial Rapid Need Assessment (IRNA) Report for the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Conducted in Cueibet County, Lakes State (August 22nd, 2022)

INTRODUCTION

Cueibet has been recently affected by prolonged dry spelled during cultivation season following by heavy rainfall resulting into flooding in the area. As strategy to initiate a proper humanitarian response to the flood affected communities, Relief and Rehabilitation commission office organized a joint initial rapid need assessment (IRNA) to ascertain the extent of damage and have clear background of flood situation. A joint assessment was initiated by the Rumbek ICCG and conducted within Cueibet Centre and other villages affected like Maluil, Gakmar, Jakbil, Mayath and Titcok.