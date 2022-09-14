Initial Rapid Assessment (IRNA) Report on flood affected communities: Aweil South, Aweil town (Municipality) and Aweil Center Northern Bhar el Ghazal State, South Sudan, 29th -31 August 2022

Background:

It was on Monday 29th August 2022 the seven cluster partners namely FSL, WASH, Nutrition, protection, Education, NFIs/shelter and health clusters, met in JAM office to discuss, plans. Approaches andhow to organize the approaches to response to flooding in the two counties of Aweil South and center thereafter the team agreed to carry out the assessmentin two counties for the period 4-5 days respectively. Then on Tuesday 30th August the team that composed of 19 members met with county authorities of Aweil South and after the meeting, the team split into two one team started from the far end Payam of Tiar-aliet, Nyieth, Panthou and Tarweng Payams while the other team went on to other 4 Payams i.e.NyocAwany, Wathmuok, Ayai and Gakrol Payams. The assessment went on for 2 days from 30th–31st October 2022 in eight payams of Aweil South County and the finding was that most affected populations in Aweil South reside in lowlands and their crops and shelters were severely affected by flooding. The assessment was able to record and verified that eight victims of snakes bites cases (6 males and 2 females) in Gakrol Payam out of which a small boy died. While other cases of people (9) nine people (7 males and 2 females) reported to have issues with snakes bites and one person drown in flood waters in Tarweng Payam and all these were cases were attributed to flooding.

Upon completion of facts finding in Aweil South, a twist of event occurred as Aweil Town’s case became highly alarming, this necessitated and urgent call for a meeting by the office of relief and rehabilitation commission to discuss how the team for Aweil Centre and South could include Aweil Town (municipality) in the ongoing assessment so as to study the scale of flood effect in the suburbs of Aweil Town. On 1st September 2022, the team split into two again and carried out the assessment in Aweil town and its vicinity.From this undertaking, it was noted that the most affected suburbs were those on the eastern part of Aweil Municipality where nearly 3 of the population is displaced and 4 thousands of shelters destroyed or carried away by running water As of 2nd September 2022, the team went on with its prior arrangement for Aweil Center County and conducted flood assessment by againsplitting into two with one team cover the locations abounding Bar-mayen, Alok andBaau while the other team went Arroyo and Chel South. Similar to Aweil South, It was also sad to note that lives were also lost owing to the said flood; a particular case was where a person was reported to have drowned in one of the rivers in Chel South while trying to move his family to higher ground on the other side of the river.