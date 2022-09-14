Initial Rapid Assessment (IRNA) Report on flood affected communities: Aweil East County, Northern Bhar el Ghazal State, South Sudan 29th -31 August 2022

Background:

South Sudan have been ranked among the world’s five most vulnerable countries experiencing the most acute temperature changes. Since the mid-70s, South Sudan has experienced an average decline of between 10-20% precipitation as well as increased variability in the annual amount and timing of rainfall, with resulting risks of insufficient access to water and food and increased vulnerability to climate-related health issues such as pests and diseases {2017 climate change vulnerability index-by global risk consultancy}.

In recent times, flooding has caused massive displacement of population and livestock in most parts of South Sudan and posing serious health challenges and the loss of livelihoods, loss lives, and shelters in the affected communities. Currently, climate change appears to be number one danger posing serious risks to vast majority of the population including livelihoods, livestock, and agricultural production.

On 29th August 2022, the Humanitarian Coordination Forum of Aweil East County had a meeting Chaired by Hon. Commissioner to address the current flooding situation within the county. The official from ministry of Agriculture, State RRC representative, chaired the meeting and County RRC coordinator with 12 International and National organizations in attendance and relevant government line ministries including the RRC. The forum agreed to conduct rapid inter-agency multi sector assessment in the flood-affected communities led by Action Against Hunger and CEDS, other partners participated accordingly. The 48 assessment team members distributed to three cardinal points-North, South, East and West. The assessment exercise was conducted for three days, from 29th to 31st August 2022. The assessment team used the Initial Rapid Needs Assessment (IRNA) tool with Key Informant Interviews (KII), Focused Group Discussion (FGDs) and observation.

Initial rapid assessment conducted by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in collaboration with thirteen (13) partners and some line Ministries showed that 22,505 HHs has been affected by the flooding. The multi -sector assessment team visited most of the areas; interacted with some affected population, local authorities, health workers and school administrators and found out that the communities are highly affected by the flooding. Overall, findings of the assessment show that an estimated 22,505HHs of estimated 135,030 population has been affected in the seven (7) Payams and sixty-two (62 Bomas) of Aweil East County Northern Bhar-El Ghazal (NBEG).