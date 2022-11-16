Infographic: UNMISS Brief on Violence Affecting Civilians July - September 2022

In comparison to the same reporting period in 2021, there is a 60% decrease in violent incidents (from 351 to 142) and a 23% decrease in victims (from 969 to 745).

In comparison to the previous quarter, April to June 2022, there is a 25% decrease in violent incidents (from 188 to 142) and a 19% decrease in victims (from 922 to 7453). The proportion of those who were killed decreased by 48% (from 549 to 285) while injuries increased by 68% (from 183 to 308). Abductions decreased by 13% (from 69 to 60) and conflict-related sexual violence decreased by 24% (from 121 to 92).