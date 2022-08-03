Infographic: UNMISS Brief on Violence Affecting Civilians April - June 2022 (July 2022)

❖ During the period between April to June 2022, HRD recorded at least 188 incidents of violence affecting 922 civilians (549 killed, 183 injured, 69 abductions and 121 subjected to conflict-related sexual violence).

❖ In comparison to the same reporting period in 2021, there is a 27 per cent decrease in violent incidents (from 257 to 188) and a 15 per cent decrease in victims (from 1086 to 922). Those who were killed decreased by 4 per cent (from 574 to 549) while injuries decreased by 40 per cent (from 306 to 183). However, abductions decreased significantly by 59 per cent (from 168 to 69) and conflict-related sexual violence increased by 218 per cent (from 38 to 121).

❖ In comparison to the previous quarter, January to March 2022, there is a 9 per cent increase in violent incidents (from 173 to 188) and a 22 per cent increase in victims (from 754 to 922).The proportion of those who were killed increased by 83 per cent (from 300 to 549) while injuries decreased by 31 per cent (from 266 to 183). However, abductions decreased significantly by 45 per cent (from 125 to 69) and conflict-related sexual violence increased by 92 per cent (from 63 to 121)