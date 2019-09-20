20 Sep 2019

Increased access to emergency livelihood inputs by food insecure and displaced households in South Sudan to maintain food production

Beneficiaries reached

  • 199 800 households (of 740 000 households reached by the overall ERLP)

Activities implemented

  • Each beneficiary received an average of 14 kg of seeds and planted 11.6 kg of seeds.
  • Delivered nutrition awareness-raising campaigns, vegetable seed kits and small livestock to 1 300 vulnerable households. Of these, 1 000 households also received vouchers to access nutritious food such as fish, milk and vegetables during the lean season.
  • Distributed SSP 2 400 (around USD 20) per week for 12 weeks to 500 households to purchase fish/meat, milk and vegetables. In addition, each household received an investment voucher to the value of three goats per household at a cost of SSP 5 500 per goat and SSP 4 500 for five chickens.
  • Established nine therapeutic feeding centres, complemented by small-scale nutritious food production and assets.
  • Distributed around 945 tonnes of crop seeds, 21.5 tonnes of vegetable seeds, 194 061 agricultural tools and 325 501 units of fishing material.
  • Provided 12 897 vulnerable households with adapted rapid response kits consisting of early-maturing seeds, agricultural tools and fishing kits, allowing them to produce food for themselves within 30 days.
  • In anticipation of the 2019 response, prepositioned 797 337 agricultural tools, 2 017 tonnes of crop seeds 49 tonnes of vegetable seeds and 218 412 fishing kits.
  • For the 2018 dry season and main season campaigns, distributed 261.5 tonnes of sorghum seeds, 405 tonnes of maize seeds and 278 tonnes of cowpea seeds. These and other inputs contributed to the distribution 68 068 crop kits, 119 280 vegetable kits and 65 100 fishing kits, benefiting 199 800 households.

Impact

  • Seeds distributed by FAO resulted in increased production of 77 812 tonnes of crops, of which 68 225 tonnes of cereal (0.64 tonnes per household) and 9 594 tonnes of other crops (0.1 tonnes per household).
  • Safeguarded households’ livelihoods by increasing production of nutritious food and strengthened food security, in particular outside of the main planting season.
  • Diversified diets in the short term and ensured a continued source of vitamins and protein for households in the long term.
  • Sensitized broader communities on the importance of proper nutrition.

