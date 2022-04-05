Improving response as South Sudan marks two years since the first COVID-19 case

Juba, 5 April 2022– Two years ago on 5 April 2020, South Sudan recorded its first COVID-19 case. The virus was first declared in Juba before spreading to other locations. So far, the country has recorded 17 144 cases and 138 deaths.

“South Sudan with support from partners since the start of COVID-19 pandemic has been relentlessly implementing necessary response measures including improving treatment testing, surveillance and vaccination, these measures have so far helped in slowing the transmission and save lives of many”, said Dr John Rumunu, the Director-General of Preventive Health Services, Ministry of Health, Republic of South Sudan. “We shall continuously work with our partners to ensure that the pandemic is ended”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to support the country in strengthening key pandemic response measures such as surveillance, testing, and treatment. Throughout the pandemic, WHO has been providing technical guidance to facilitate all health partners in delivering crucial medical supplies and equipment to the country to combat the virus.

From one certified testing laboratory in the first 6 months of the pandemic, South Sudan currently has a reliable network of 32 GeneXpert machines repurposed to test COVID-19 and over 250 health facilities in remote settings that use antigen rapid diagnostic tests (Ag RDTs) to detect for the presence of COVID-19 among the communities, including in refugee camps and IDP settlements.

The country has begun producing oxygen following the successful installation of the country’s first oxygen plant at Juba Teaching Hospital. In addition, South Sudan upgraded its Public Health Emergency Operations Center with phase two expansion of the building. The center was also equipped with hardware and software to respond promptly and effectively to public health risks and emergencies of international concern.

“We’ve been at the forefront of the efforts to beat back this pandemic and continue to support all the efforts the national authorities are undertaking to effectively tackle COVID-19 and keep people safe”, said Dr Fabian Ndenzako, WHO Representative a.i. in South Sudan.

Vaccination remains a powerful weapon against this pandemic. WHO is working with partner organizations to step up the uptake in the country. So far over 500 000 people have been fully vaccinated. More efforts are ongoing to expand the vaccination efforts toward the wider population to protect them from the risk of severe illness and death.

“COVID-19 has pushed us to the limit. But it has also demonstrated the importance of preparedness to respond efficiently to health emergencies. We greatly appreciate the support of our partners, who have been the backbone of the COVID-19 response in the country”.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging, but we’ve learned crucial public health lessons. We are emerging stronger and look forward to bolstering and improving the health system to be more resilient to future emergencies”, said Dr Ndenzako.

For Additional Information or to Request Interviews, Please contact:

Mr Atem John Ajang

Communication Officer

Mobile: +211 921736375

Email: atema@who.int

Ms Jemila M. Ebrahim

Communications Officer

Mobile: +211 921 647 859

Email: ebrahimj@who.int