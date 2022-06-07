The impact of South Sudan’s crises on education

This is a story-based case study of the status, opportunities and challenges of education in South Sudan.

2.8 million children are out of school

190 schools closed due to flooding

1 in 3 schools have no access to safe drinking water

3.6 million people need educational support

4.5 million children suffer from hunger, affecting their ability to learn

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were closed for 14 months that increased a lot of issues among children.

World Vision has supported 40,151 children to enrol and attend school, and 150,000 were provided with school meals through the feeding program supported by the World Food Programme.