Impact Evaluation for Resilience Learning in South Sudan - Inception report, August 2022

This Inception Report outlines the planned strategy for assessing the impact of the UNICEF-WFP resilience programme in South Sudan on the dynamics of population well-being and resilience.

The impact evaluation is intended to estimate the impacts of the UNICEF-WFP joint resilience programme on absorptive, adaptive, and transformative resilience capacities. The joint resilience programme in South Sudan comprises a range of activities, including health and nutrition interventions, education programming, and Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities. The intended direct outcomes of the intervention are increased household resilience capacities, food security, nutrition, health, and education.

The impact evaluation contributes to the Office of Evaluation's Climate & Resilience impact evaluation window. Also, through this impact evaluation, UNICEF, WFP, and DIME are working together to complement other ongoing efforts and to guide future investments and activities related to resilience in South Sudan