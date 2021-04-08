Ikwoto Multi-Sector Survey (March 2021)

Ikwoto multi-sector Survey was conducted in November 2020 across all the eight administrative areas (payams) namely Bira, Chorokol, Chahari, Losite, Isohe, Ikotos, Imotong and Katire. It is the fourth kind of Survey ever conducted in the county the first was in September 2016 second in May 2017, third 2018

The activity was done within 14th days of field work by the great Team of well trained and experienced 10 Enumerators locally identify from all the payams of the county. The idea of hiring the local Enumerators was to solve the issues of Language Barrie since the communities in the county speak different dialect.