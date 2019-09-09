09 Sep 2019

IGAD’s special envoy meets S. Sudan’s Kiir over peace deal

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 07 Sep 2019 View Original

September 7, 2019 (JUBA) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) special envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais on Thursday met President Salva Kiir to discuss the 2018 peace deal.

IGAD, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said discussion between the two focused on three critical tasks necessary for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in November.

“The areas of concerns included; security arrangements, reconstitution of the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) Commission and the number of states and their boundaries,” partly reads the statement.

During the meeting, Wais urged Kiir to release the balance of the $100 million pledged for implementation of the peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Kiir reportedly said he was ready to meet rebel leader, Riek Machar in Juba and discuss the way forward on the formation of the new unity government.

The South Sudanese leader also called upon the people to welcome the opposition groups as brothers and sisters work together ahead of the formation of the transitional government of national unity.

Speaking on Veterans Day on Thursday, Kiir assured said the government of national unity would be formed in a few months, which will mark the end of the civil war.

“That government will run for three years and then the nation will go for general elections to choose near leader in the country,” he said.

In September last year, the rival factions in South Sudan’s conflict signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

