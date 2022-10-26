IGAD, IDLO and Partners Convene a Regional Dialogue around Land and Conflict Nexus

October 24, 2022 (KAMPALA, Uganda): The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), in collaboration with the Government of Uganda, Supporting Pastoralism & Agriculture in Recurrent and Protracted Crises (SPARC), and International Land Coalition(ILC), today inaugurated a conference on land and conflict in the East and Horn of Africa that will explore the linkages between access to justice and the rule of law, and peace, inclusive and sustainable development and climate change.

Experts from IGAD Member States, the East African Community, the African Union, the United Nations system and other international organisations, think tanks, academia, civil society organisations, the private sector and other stakeholders are participating in this three-day high level conference.

The overall objective of the Conference is to enable High Level Policy Makers to exchange country and cross-country policy experiences and lessons learned with a view to establishing a regional agenda and national policy priorities that comprehensively respond to land conflicts in a more gender responsive manner.

In his opening speech, the Director of Agriculture and Environment Division at IGAD, Mr. Daher Elmi said: “Strong collaboration, Public private partnerships and engagement are essential for formulating and implementing h a common agenda that puts land at the center of gender responsive climate change interventions, food security initiatives as well as an integral part of conflict prevention, peace agreements and peacebuilding, humanitarian and development efforts.”

“It is IGAD’s belief that securing land tenure and property rights for especially the marginalized groups including women, youth and pastoralists, is fundamental for the realization of human rights, poverty reduction, food security, peace building, economic prosperity, shelter, sustainable urban development and sustainable development,” he continued.

The Director of Land Management at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development of Uganda, Ms. Naomi Kabanda emphasised the importance of strong land governance systems to manage and respond to land related conflict within the IGAD Region.

Representatives from partner organization also took the floor to give their opening remarks.

The conference will address the following four themes:

• Access to justice and responsible land governance.

• Land conflict, peace and security.

• Land rights, Gender transformative climate change Action and food systems.

• Realizing the rights to land of women and girls.