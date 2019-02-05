05 Feb 2019

IGAD envoy urged to bring holdout groups to South Sudan peace pact

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 04 Feb 2019 View Original

February 4, 2019 (JUBA) - Expressing concern over the continued clashes between the government and holdout groups in Yei River State, the head of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism Monday urged the IGAD mediator to bring them to join the revitalized peace agreement.

The Chairman of CTSAMVM Desta Abiche Ageno made his call in a regular meeting of the mechanism in Juba to discuss the status of the enforcement of the security arrangements, including the ceasefire implementation and recent violations.

"Unfortunately, the Yei area in Central Equatoria continues to be of concern with continuing clashes between the SSPDF and NAS forces of Thomas Cirillo," Ageno said pointing to the displacement of civilians as result of the recent clashes.

"We continue to urge the office of the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan to resolve the issue of NAS (TC) and other armed groups operating in Greater Equatoria and bring them into the revitalized peace agreement," said the Ethiopian army general.

The non-signatories groups of the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) met with Ismail Wais on his demand in Addis Ababa on Tuesday 11 December.

He told the SSNDA that he wanted to better understand the reasons that triggered their refusal to sign the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS". Since then, no meeting has been held.

The head of CTSAMVM called on the government "to show restraint and desist from any offensive operations".

The South Sudanese army, SSPDF, was accused by NAS fighters of carrying out several attacks their positions in Central and Western Equatoria during last January and even in the first two days of February.

After mentioning the slow disengagement of troops, Ageno recalled that Juba still did not communicate the result of investigation into the 18 December 2018 incident in Luri in which are members of our Juba MVT were unlawfully detained and abused by personnel from the National Security Service.

"We urge the government to complete its report on Luri soon and acknowledge CTSAMVM’s right to freedom of movement and access," he said.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.