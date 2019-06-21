21 Jun 2019

IGAD calls on South Sudan to disburse peace implementation funds

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 21 Jun 2019 View Original

June 20, 2019 (JUBA) - The IGAD Council of Minister has urged the South Sudanese government to honour is pledges and give the needed money pledged for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Last May, the signatories partners agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for six months. Also, the government pledged to provide one hundred million dollars for the implementation of the pending tasks; particularly security arrangements.

The IGAD foreign ministers in their meeting about the Sudanese crisis discussed also the implementation process of the revitalized peace agreement.

The Council of Minister "Urges the Government of South Sudan to urgently disburse the funds for the implementation of the critical pending tasks as pledged," said the statement

The statement further called on the international community to "reinforce the support" that has been provided for the implementation process.

Following the postponement of the transitional period, the parties agreed to start the troops’ cantonment process by the 15th June.

The JMCC finalized the cantonment planning process including the designation of sites, and the parties ended formation and training of the Area Joint Military Ceasefire Committee (AJMCC) and the Joint Monitoring Ceasefire Teams (JMCTs).

Also, the JMCC completed the training of 154 personnel in Juba who will operate the cantonment sites.

(ST)

