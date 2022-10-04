IGAD and Ireland Sign Funding Agreement to Support Peace in South Sudan

September 30, 2022 ( ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia): The Intergovernmental Authority on Development ( IGAD) and the Government of Ireland Embassy in Addis Ababa today signed a funding agreement towards supporting the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism ( CTSAMVM) in South Sudan. On behalf of the Government of Ireland, Ambassador Nicola Brennan of Ireland to Ethiopia and Djibouti and permanent representative to the African Union, IGAD and UNECA signed the funding agreement with Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the Executive Secretary of IGAD.

Both parties signed the funding agreement to support the CTSAMVM monitoring and verification activities in regards to the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements provided in the Revitalized Agreement for the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

During the official signing ceremony, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu disclosed that Irish assistance has remained crucial to sustaining the peace process in the Republic of South Sudan, thereby making it possible for the support mechanisms overseen by IGAD to discharge their respective mandates. He also mentioned the recent financial challenges that the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (RJMEC) is facing and called upon partners to continue their support to these important institutions.

“There are still several outstanding issues which the parties in South Sudan have agreement to extend the transitional period by 24 months from February 2023 to February 2025 with elections being conducted in December 2024”, the Executive Secretary said. “This needs our attention and requires your support. I remain convinced that your support for these institutions will be vindicated by the confidence and trust- building mechanisms that they will continue to strengthen and the enabling environment they will create for all the parties to the agreement to work together”, he continued.

Ambassador Brennan said that IGAD was the key partner and the role of IGAD played in the region was huge and very important, especially, in peace and security.