13 Dec 2018

ICRC South Sudan Social Assessment: Essential Health Services Project, December 2018

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 13 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (150.52 KB)Social Assessment Essential Health Services Project
preview
Download PDF (1.03 MB)Environmental and Social Management Framework Provision of Essential Health Services Project

South Sudan management frameworks and social assessment

The ICRC in South Sudan will expand its primary and secondary health-care services (including mental health and psychosocial support) in the frame of the World Bank-financed health services project (PEHSP).

The project's objective is to increase the utilization and quality of an essential package of health services in the Republic of South Sudan, notably in the former states of Upper Nile and Jonglei.

The conflict and violence-affected population from the catchment areas supported by ICRC will benefit from increased access to primary health care services and have access to essential, quality curative and preventive health care services with functional infrastructure and management, adequate resources and trained staff providing treatment and care in line with national standards.

To have an impact on the continuum of care, a package of secondary health services (at the county hospital level) will be developed and implemented by ICRC where referral possibilities are not or insufficiently available.

The increase in services may lead to some minor negative environmental impacts, most likely of which is an increase in medical waste. ICRC will ensure to have a program in place to manage this waste. Social issues, such as gender based violence and weakened community resilience or preparedness in relation to shocks such as emergencies, will be mitigated through community engagement and social accountability measures.

