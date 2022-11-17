ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: Humanitarian principles in action: a Q&A with the South Sudan Red Cross

On the eve of the declaration of independence by the Republic of South Sudan in 2011, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement welcomed the establishment of a new National Red Cross Society - the South Sudan Red Cross. One and a half years later, civil war broke out in the newly formed country.

For this post, as part of our series 'Back to basics: humanitarian principles in contemporary armed conflict', we sat down with John Lobor, the Secretary General of the South Sudan Red Cross Society, to discuss how the Fundamental Principles guided the South Sudan Red Cross in its initial setup and through the nascent country's armed conflict.

