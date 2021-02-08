Humanitarian Situation Overview, Western Equatoria, South Sudan, April-September 2020

Introduction

Through the second and third quarter of 2020, humanitarian needs in Western Equatoria State (WES) increased due to a deteriorating security situation, displacement, unusual heavy rainfall and flooding, and COVID-19 related movement restrictions.

Information remains critical for an informed response, yet COVID-19 restrictions, insecurity and bad road conditions have limited the movement of key informants (KIs) to and from their settlements, and negatively impacted humanitarian access to many areas across the state. These challenges, however, did not affect the survey coverage.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with KIs with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs), and secondary data. This Situation Overview analyses changes in observed humanitarian needs in Western Equatoria in the second and third quarter of 2020.