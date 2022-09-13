Humanitarian Situation Overview, Jonglei State, South Sudan: January - March 2022

CONTEXT

Jonglei is the largest of South Sudan’s ten states both in terms of population and area. Its population predominately comprises agro-pastoralist groups that migrate seasonally to access water and pasture.1 Since independence (2011), communities across the state have experienced a series of manmade, climactic, and economic shocks involving national and subnational violence, atypical flooding, and rampant inflation that have eroded the viability of traditional food and livelihood activities, and left over three-hundred thousand people internally displaced and most of the population food insecure.2 A national peace agreement3 signed in 2018 greatly reduced major fighting across the country, yet cyclical intercommunal violence remains pervasive. Between 2019 and 2021, consecutive years of atypically high rainfall and flooding inundated settlements across the state and displaced tens of thousands.4 Jonglei is vast, and virtually nonexistent public infrastructure, most notably roads, continues to hinder movement and humanitarian access, especially during the rainy season. In recent years, Jonglei has experienced prolonged spells of severe food insecurity, including a famine-likely classification in Pibor (2020-2021),5 and crisis-or-worse food insecurity across the state on an ongoing basis. To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of settlements and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs) and secondary data. This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in the humanitarian situation in Jonglei State over the first quarter of 2022.