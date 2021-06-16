Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Western Equatoria State, South Sudan, October - December 2020

Introduction

Quarter four of 2020 was characterised by negative impacts of flooding on people’s needs occuring in quarter three, continued currency depreciation and pockets of insecurity. In addition, COVID-19 related restrictions continued to negatively impact access to livelihoods, likely increasing the vulnerability and humanitarian needs across Western Equatoria State (WES).

Information remains critical for an informed humanitarian response, especially while COVID-19 related restrictions, logistic and security constraints have negatively impacted humanitarian access to many areas across the state. To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs) and secondary data. This Situation Overview analyses changes in observed humanitarian needs in WES in quarter four of 2020.