Humanitarian Situation Monitoring Western Equatoria State - South Sudan April - August 2021

Overview

The April-August period was characterised by varied access to food across Western Equatoria State (WES). The reported new arrivals from Tambura county and higher prices of goods in the market might have affected the availability of, access to, and utilisation of food in Nagero, Ezo, Nzara, and Yambio counties.2 Additionally, increase in reported incidents of conflict and violence in Tambura county might have also contributed to a decline in feelings of safety. This change in perception of safety may have influenced livelihood activities.

Information remains critical for an informed humanitarian response, especially while COVID-19 related restrictions, logistic and security constraints have negatively impacted humanitarian access to many areas across the state. To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015.

Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs) and secondary data. This Situation Overview analyses changes in observed humanitarian needs in WES in quarter two and three of 2021.