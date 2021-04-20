Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Western and Northern Bahr el Ghazal States, South Sudan, October - December 2020

Introduction

The protracted humanitarian crisis in Western and Northern Bahr el Ghazal (WBeG and NBeG) States continued into the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 (October - December). Persistent climatic shocks combined with insecurity, poor harvest and high market prices have led to the early exhaustion of food stores creating a particularly difficult beginning to the dry season. As a result, host communities as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs) were found to commonly rely on severe coping mechanisms, further compounding already difficult food security, health and WASH-related challenges.

To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas of South Sudan since 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across WBeG and NBeG in the fourth quarter of 2020.