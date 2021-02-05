Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Warrap State - South Sudan, April - September 2020

Introduction

In Warrap State, intercommunal violence and flooding reportedly exacerbated the humanitarian situation in the second and third quarters (April – September) of 2020. The situation was further confounded by movement restrictions put in place in April to control the spread of COVID-19, which limited the ability of humanitarian actors to respond to the humanitarian needs in the state. As a result, information gaps on humanitarian needs and access to services remains across the state.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlements, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected monthly through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This situation overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across Warrap State in first and second quarters of 2020.