Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Upper Nile State, South Sudan, January - March 2021

Introduction

Findings reported in this situation overview highlight humanitarian needs across Upper Nile State (UNS) over the reporting period January to March 2021. Most notably, high levels of severe hunger reported in Melut, Maban and Manyo, combined with limited access to permanent shelter and almost no reported access to humanitarian assistance, suggest urgent humanitarian needs1 in these areas.

Reports of displacement and limited access to clean drinking water, functioning latrines, education services and permanent shelter suggest high levels of humanitarian need in flood-affected2 western-bank counties, Panyikang and Fashoda. Additional findings highlight protection concerns, displacement and reliance on humanitarian food assistance amid ongoing reports of both flooding and inter-communal violence in south-eastern counties, Ulang and Luakpiny/Nasir.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This situation overview uses data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across UNS between January and March 2021.

Methodology

To provide an indicative overview of the situation in hard-to-reach areas of UNS, REACH conducts interviews with KIs who have recently arrived from, recently visited, or receive regular information from a settlement or “Area of Knowledge” (AoK). Interviews were conducted in the Malakal town,

Protection of Civilian (PoC) site and Renk town in UNS throughout the reporting period of January to March 2021. Findings should be considered indicative only of the situation in assessed settlements.

In-depth interviews on humanitarian needs were conducted on a monthly basis using a structured survey tool. After data collection was completed, all data was aggregated at settlement level, and settlements were assigned the modal or most credible response. When no consensus was found for a settlement, that settlement was not included in reporting.

Only counties with interview coverage4 of at least 5% of all settlements in a given month were included in the analysis. Due to access and operational constraints, the specific settlements assessed within each county each month may vary. In order to reduce the likelihood that variations in data are attributable to coverage differences, over time analyses we only conducted for counties with at least 70% consistent payam5 coverage over the period. Quantitative findings were triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs) and secondary sources. More details of the methodology can be found in the AoK ToR.