Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Lakes State South Sudan (October-December 2020)

Overview

In the fourth quarter of 2020, flooding, economic instability and organised violence have likely been the primary drivers of humanitarian needs in Lakes. Though mitigated somewhat by the availability of harvested food stocks, there are signs that these stocks may be exhausted earlier than expected, while reported access to markets and cattle has seemingly worsened. Access to education remains reportedly very low across the state, while already fragile WASH and health infrastructures are likely to be vulnerable to shocks coming into the dry season. With limited humanitarian access in the region, information gaps exist on the severity of these needs and the locations of vulnerable populations.

To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across Lakes State in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2020