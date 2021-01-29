Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Lakes State South Sudan (April-September 2020)

Overview

The combination of high levels of flooding, economic shocks and the peak of the lean season have resulted in high humanitarian needs in Lakes State. These needs have manifested predominantly through displacement, forced changes to livelihoods, high reported levels of malaria and gendered protection concerns across the state. With limited humanitarian access in the region, information gaps exist on the severity of these needs and the locations of vulnerable populations.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlements and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across Lakes State in the second and third quarters (April-September) of 2020.