Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Jonglei State, South Sudan: October - December 2020

Overview

Humanitarian needs remained high across Jonglei state in the fourth quarter of 2020. The existing humanitarian crisis was exacerbated even further by a series of compounding shocks, including, insecurity, continued widespread flooding, a deteriorating macro-economic situation, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Improvements in the food security situation, usually associated with the harvest in this time of the year, have not been materialised, which likely points to an increase in humanitarian needs in Jonglei State at the start of 2021.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlements, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview analyses changes in observed humanitarian needs in Jonglei State between October and December 2020.

Methodology

To provide an indicative overview of the situation in hard-to-reach areas of Jonglei State, REACH conducts interviews with key informants (KIs) who have recently arrived from, recently visited, or receive regular information from a settlement or “Area of Knowledge” (AoK). These interviews were conducted with KIs in the former Bor Protection of Civilian (PoC) site, Bor Town, and Akobo Town throughout the reporting period. Findings should be considered indicative only of the situation in assessed settlements.

In-depth interviews on humanitarian needs were conducted on a monthly basis using a structured survey tool. After data collection was completed, all data was aggregated at settlement level, and settlements were assigned the modal or most credible response. When no consensus was found for a settlement, that settlement was not included in reporting.

Only counties with interview coverage of at least 5% of all settlements in a given month were included in the analysis. Due to access and operational constraints, the specific settlements assessed within each county each month may vary. In order to reduce the likelihood that variations in data are attributable to coverage differences, over time analyses were only conducted for counties with at least 70% consistent payam2 coverage over the period. Quantitative findings were triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs) and secondary sources. FGDs with people displaced from hard-to-reach areas in Jonglei State took place throughout October - December 2020.

More details of the methodology can be found in the AoK ToRs.