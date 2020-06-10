Humanitarian Situation Monitoring Factsheet for COVID-19 - South Sudan, March 2020

Overview

Given the existing vulnerability of the South Sudanese population and the persisting information gaps, an evidence-based identification of regions prone to COVID-19 outbreaks is urgently needed to inform a targeted humanitarian response. To support an evidencebased response to both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ongoing humanitarian needs, this factsheet provides an overview of existing multi-sectoral vulnerabilities in the 19 counties prioritised for response (see vulnerability matrix below) to inform humanitarian actors on the risks related to a COVID-19 outbreak and prepare affected populations in vulnerable hardto-reach communities. Indicators related to Health, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, and Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) have been assessed to map the situation in these counties as of March 2020. The Rumor Tracking overview1 provides a qualitative assessment of rumours across the country related to sources and transmission of COVID-19, symptoms, prevention and treatment, as well as the government and humanitarian response.

This factsheet is intended to compliment in-depth State and sector analysis, as part of the monthly sector factsheets, and quarterly HSM State Situation Overviews.