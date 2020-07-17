Humanitarian Situation Monitoring Factsheet for COVID-19 - South Sudan, April 2020

Overview

Given the existing vulnerability of the South Sudanese population and the persisting information gaps, an evidence-based identification of regions prone to COVID-19 outbreaks is urgently needed to inform a targeted humanitarian response. To support an evidence-based response to both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ongoing humanitarian needs, this factsheet provides an overview of existing multi-sectoral vulnerabilities in the 19 counties prioritised for response in March 2020 (see vulnerability matrix below) to inform humanitarian actors on the risks related to a COVID-19 outbreak and prepare affected populations in vulnerable hard-to-reach communities. Indicators related to Health, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, and Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) have been assessed to map the situation in these counties as of April 2020 (methodology on last page). The Rumor Tracking overview provides a qualitative assessment of rumours at the regional and country level related to sources and transmission of COVID-19, symptoms, prevention and treatment. This is a follow-up from the rumour tracking shared in the March 2020 factsheet. This factsheet is intended to compliment in-depth State and sector analysis, as part of the monthly sector factsheets, and quarterly HSM State Situation Overviews.