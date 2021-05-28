Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Eastern Equatoria State - South Sudan October - December 2020

Introduction

The last quarter (Q4) of 2020 was characterised by cross-border movement and food insecurity driven by insecurity, flooding and declined crop production. Climatic changes further affected access to basic services, such as clean drinking water and solid shelter structures, and insecurity hindered people accessing markets and preferred water sources. In addition, COVID-19 related restrictions continued to negatively impact access to basic services, increasing the vulnerability of people living in Eastern Equatoria State (EES) and their need of humanitarian assistance.

As insufficient regular assessments are conducted across the region due to access and resource constraints, limited accurate information is available to humanitarian actors to inform their response. To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement. This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across EES in Q4 of 2020.