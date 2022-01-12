Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan: April - August 2021

Introduction

The April-August period of 2021 was characterised by high food insecurity driven by irregular rain patterns, increased dependence on markets, and high food prices. Return movements from countries of asylum continued steadily while displacement within Eastern Equatoria State (EES) seemingly decreased. Sporadic insecurity and high prices likely limited access to healthcare and a lack of infrastructure created critical needs in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). In addition, the legacy of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as a lack of teaching staff, seemingly continued to negatively impact access to education services.

As insufficient regular assessments are conducted across the region due to access and resource constraints, limited accurate information is available to humanitarian actors to inform their response. To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement. This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across EES from April to August of 2021.