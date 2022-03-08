Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Central Equatoria State, South Sudan, April - August 2021

Introduction

The April to August period of 2021 was largely characterised by restricted movement, pockets of insecurity, and rising prices on the market across Central Equatoria State (CES). Findings suggest that host communities and internally displaced persons (IDPs) were commonly relying on severe coping mechanisms in Terekeka and Kajo Keji counties. These strategies were likely deployed due to sustained levels of food insecurity towards the end of the lean season, further compounding already difficult WASH-related challenges. These developments have likely continued to drive humanitarian needs across CES.

To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas of South Sudan since 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across CES from April to August in 2021.

Methodology

To provide an indicative overview of the situation in hard-to-reach areas of CES, REACH conducts interviews with key informants (KIs) who have recently arrived from, recently visited, or receive regular information from a settlement or “Area of Knowledge” (AoK). Information for this report was collected from KIs remotely by phone call from Juba covering CES, between October and December 2020.

In-depth interviews on humanitarian needs were conducted on a monthly basis using a structured survey tool. After data collection was completed, all data was aggregated at settlement level, and settlements were assigned the modal or most credible response. When no consensus was found for a settlement, that settlement was not included in reporting. Only counties with interview coverage of at least 5% of all settlements in a given month were included in the analysis.

Due to access and operational constraints, the specific settlements assessed within each County each month may vary. In order to reduce the likelihood that variations in data are attributable to coverage differences, over time analyses were only conducted for counties with at least 70% consistent payam coverage over the reporting period. More details of the methodology can be found in the AoK ToRs.