Humanitarian Situation Monitoring, Central and Eastern Equatoria States - South Sudan, April - September 2020

Introduction

The second (Q2) and third (Q3) quarter of 2020, were largely defined by restricted cross-border and inter-state movement as a COVID-19 preventive measure, climatic changes, and pockets of insecurity, as well as continuing currency depreciation and rising prices on the market. These developments have likely continued to drive humanitarian needs across Central Equatoria State (CES) and Eastern Equatoria State (EES).

As insufficient regular assessments are conducted in these regions due to access and resource constraints, limited accurate information is available to humanitarian actors to inform their response. To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlement. This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across CES and EES in the second and third quarter of 2020.

Methodology

To provide an indicative overview of the situation in hard-to-reach areas of Central and Eastern Equatoria States, REACH conducts interviews with key informants (KIs) who have recently arrived from, recently visited, or receive regular information from a settlement or “Area of Knowledge” (AoK). Information for this report was collected from key informants in Kapoeta Town covering EES and remotely by phone call from Juba covering CES, between April and September 2020.

In-depth interviews on humanitarian needs were conducted on a monthly basis using a structured survey tool. After data collection was completed, all data was aggregated at settlement level, and settlements were assigned the modal or most credible response. When no consensus was found for a settlement, that settlement was not included in reporting.

Only counties with interview coverage of at least 5% of all settlements in a given month were included in the analysis. Due to access and operational constraints, the specific settlements assessed within each county each month may vary. In order to reduce the likelihood that variations in data are attributable to coverage differences, over time analyses were only conducted for counties with at least 70% consistent payam coverage over the reporting period. More details of the methodology can be found in the AoK ToRs.