The Humanitarian Hub in Pibor, South Sudan Goes Green

Pibor – The International Organization for Migration (IOM), with generous support from Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), has upgraded Pibor Humanitarian Hub with a solar power generation plant in South Sudan’s Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA).

The solar setup has a capacity of 26.4 KVA and a power bank sufficient for humanitarian hub power requirements and will reduce the carbon footprint in humanitarian hub operation.

IOM constructed the Pibor hub with funding from South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) in early 2021 as a part of ongoing new humanitarian hubs construction project in deep field locations, aiming at humanitarian response scale-up in remote and hard-to-reach areas—making the humanitarian response as local as possible by enabling humanitarian actors static presence in these deep field locations.

Plan International manages Pibor hub operation, which currently provides services to more than 15 organizations and has permanent service provision agreements with more than 5 of the organizations.

“IOM, along with its partners, is committed to reducing carbon print through its operation, and this is another small step towards an environment-friendly and sustainable operational approach. Furthermore, this renewable energy plant is in line with UN’s SDGs on affordable and clean energy, said IOM Humanitarian Hubs Project Coordinator, Wasif Najib.

IOM, in partnership with MSB and DEMA, has completed the construction of new humanitarian hubs in Kodok (Upper Nile State) Leer (Unity State) in 2021, and the construction of another hub in Raja (WBG State) is ongoing.

These new humanitarian operational facilities are equipped with a solar energy generation system and designed to be environmentally friendly in day-to-day operation after construction.

For more information, please contact: Jale Richard at IOM South Sudan, Tel: +211 929003152, Email: jasantos@iom.int