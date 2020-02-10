10 Feb 2020

The Humanitarian Emergency Flood Relief Materials from the Chinese government to South Sudan Shipped

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original

Recently, several regions of South Sudan were stricken by serious flood, which caused great damages to construction and property, and some people became homeless. To help the government of South Sudan battle against the humanitarian crisis caused by the flood, the Chinese government urgently provided a batch of food aid to the government of South Sudan. The Ministry of Commerce actively made organization and implementation, with all materials shipped from the Port of Shanghai on January 23. The materials, when they arrive, will provide effective assistance to the government of South Sudan in rescuing the flood-stricken public.

