Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan welcomes allocation of $10 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund to assist flood-affected people

(Juba, 15 October 2020) The UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated US$10 million to support life-saving assistance to 360,000 people affected by devastating flooding in South Sudan. "I welcome the much-needed funding from the CERF. It will help provide immediate relief to the most vulnerable people and scale up the humanitarian response in the most affected counties along the White Nile," Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator, said.

With the new funding, flood-affected families will receive emergency relief including food, temporary shelter and access to clean water. Mosquito nets, nutritional supplies, as well as basic hygiene items will be provided to improve health and sanitation conditions and help prevent water-borne diseases. Adults who are fit to work will receive food or cash in return for repairing dykes to defend their communities from future floods.\ The CERF funding is allocated to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organization (WHO), who will be working with their partners on the ground.

More than $80 million is needed for the overall flood response, including $46 million for immediate assistance to 360,000 people until the end of the year. The CERF allocation complements the $10 million earlier released by the Humanitarian Coordinator through the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund to kickstart the flood response.

Some 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in South Sudan since July and 37 out of the 78 counties have been impacted. Many areas are still underwater and approximately 368,000 people are displaced and unable to return to their homes and lands. In addition to immediate humanitarian relief, further investment is needed in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation to avoid a repeat of the same crisis year after year.

Note to editors\ For more information, visit CERF and SSHF, and see the OCHA Flooding Snapshot #3.

