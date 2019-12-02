Humanitarian Coordinator Condemns Attacks on Aid Workers in South Sudan

(Juba, 02 December 2019) The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has strongly condemned brutal attacks on humanitarian aid workers in the Maban area of South Sudan, insisting the perpetrators be brought to justice immediately.

In the early morning of 01 December, several armed men in uniform broke into the Relief International (RI) compound located in the town of Bunj, and assaulted five members of staff and robbed others of their cash and personal valuables. The assaulted staff members have since been treated in hospital and are currently receiving counselling.

Alain Noudéhou said, “Violence against humanitarian workers is categorically unacceptable and must stop. I strongly condemn these heinous attacks and insist these perpetrators be brought swiftly to justice”.

The Humanitarian Coordinator added, “We are doing everything we can to ensure the members of the Relief International team receive the assistance and support they need at this difficult time”.

Repeated incidents of violence against the humanitarian community are jeopardizing the humanitarian operation in South Sudan, which this year has reached almost 5 million people in need. This incident follows the killing of three IOM volunteers in Central Equatoria in late October.

