Humanitarian Coordinator condemns attacks against humanitarian workers in Renk, Upper Nile

(Juba, 10 May 2021) The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has condemned today’s attack on humanitarian workers in Renk, Upper Nile. The attacks follow similar incidents barely two weeks ago in Torit, Eastern Equatoria and Jamjang, Ruweng Administrative Area. The Humanitarian Coordinator said that a continuation of these violent incidents would make it impossible for humanitarians to carry out their work for vulnerable people.

“If these violent incidents do not stop, it may no longer be possible to provide humanitarian assistance to people in these locations,” Mr. Noudéhou said.

On 10 May, incidents at two international non-governmental organizations’ (INGOs) compounds were reported in Renk, Upper Nile. In both incidents, INGO staff were physically assaulted by a youth group.

Planned food distributions to vulnerable people in the area have been suspended following the incidents and staff movements have been restricted. One organization estimates that any suspension of programmes will negatively impact more than 50,000 people benefitting from food assistance, livelihoods support, health services, and water, sanitation and hygiene interventions.

“I call on the Government and authorities at all levels to protect civilians, including aid workers. These attacks cannot continue. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he concluded.

Note to editors

To read the Humanitarian Coordinator’s earlier statements on youth attacks against humanitarian workers and assets, see the OCHA press releases on:

Torit and Jamgjang, April 2021: https://bit.ly/3hns2oi

Renk, October 2020: https://bit.ly/33xkXti

To learn more about humanitarian access in South Sudan, see the first quarterly access snapshot of 2021 here: https://bit.ly/3vV6Da9

For further information, please contact:

Emmi Antinoja, Head of Communications and Information Management, +211 92 129 6333, antinoja@un.org

Anthony Burke, Public Information Officer, +211 92 240 6014, burkea@un.org

OCHA press releases are available at www.unocha.org/south-sudan or www.reliefweb.int