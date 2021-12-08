Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - South Sudan

South Sudan is facing multiple humanitarian crises. More than 8.3 million people, including 4.5 million children require humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs. In 2022 UNICEF and partners are targeting over 4.1 million children (1,888,437 girls and 2,212,310 boys). Over 90 per cent and the most vulnerable affected by multiple shocks, including conflict, disease outbreaks, flooding and drought, with a focus on the most disadvantaged communities.

The rights of every child are central to UNICEF’s strategy. Integrated programmes are designed to enable children to survive and thrive in protected environments. Health and nutrition services will reach over 2.9 million children. Critical water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services will reach over 1.4 million people. Access to education will be improved by strengthening the quality of community-based learning opportunities reaching over 1.7 million children. In addition, 80,000 children will be supported with child protection services.