Human Security Survey South Sudan: Trend Analysis 2016-2022, Jonglei State

This document presents the main findings of the Human Security Survey in Jonglei State from 2016 to 2022, as well as trend analysis and recommendations for security actors.
Main conclusions
- Security perception: worsened
- Increased reliance on: local armed youth
- Most needed improvement: national governance
Recommendations
- Generally, communities across Greater Bor are feeling more and more insecure. Initial improvements in 2016-2018 were reversed in 2018-2020, and while the overall number of reported incidents has decreased over the years, levels of communal violence and crime continue to be high and recurring. PAX recommends to try and address the perceived insecurity among communities by planning and supporting interventions on security, rule of law and access to justice (by government actors, security agencies, UN and/or NGOs) more in line with community priorities.
- Community appreciation levels of both police and armed youth performance have dropped from 2018-2020, only to recover slightly since. Especially rural communities increasingly feel they are relying on armed youth for their physical security, with police perceived as hugely inadequate, both in numbers and quality of service. While general confidence in the police is still high, PAX strongly recommends strengthening police capacity and capabilities across Jonglei, both in raising the visibility and number of police forces, but also to invest in their technical and tactical training and critical police facilities, such as stations, jails and mobility.
- Respondents in Greater Bor mostly expect violence and crime to occur as a result of poor governance, lack of economic opportunities and (increasingly) tribalism or ethnic discrimination. In line with these community perceptions, PAX recommends that contributions to good governance, provision of basic services and inclusive access by communities should be made explicit in all interventions regarding security provision, access to justice and emergency response (flooding).