Human Security Survey South Sudan - 2019: Research Methodology

About the Human Security Survey:

The Human Security Survey (HSS) is a methodology developed by PAX’s Protection of Civilians (PoC) department to collect data and facilitate constructive dialogue about civilians’ experiences, perceptions, and expectations in situations of conflict. The intended purpose is threefold: 1) to increase the understanding of local security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the ‘claimmaking capacity’ of civilians to identify their priorities and hold security providers and decision makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidence-based advocacy that enables international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities. PAX implements all aspects of the HSS in Iraq in close collaboration with its partners on the ground, the Iraqi Al-Amal Association and the Iraqi Al-Firdaws Society.

The HSS is carried out in three governorates of Iraq: Kirkuk, Basra and Salahaddin. In 2017 it was possible to survey in all three governorates, but due to political and security conditions in 2018 we surveyed only in the latter two governorates. Sampling is done by employing approximately random selection procedures both at community, household and respondent levels. Target numbers for the sample are allocated across districts and sub-districts proportional to population density and considering representation of rural and urban areas. Specific research sites are selected in cooperation with the local partners based on security, physical accessibility, permission from local authorities and with an eye to ensuring demographic diversity. As the most insecure areas at the time are excluded there is a likelihood that the survey findings underestimate the extent of insecurity in the surveyed governorates.

Within the selected sites, households are selected using a “random walk” procedure where every 3rd household on the enumerator’s way is surveyed up to the target number for the specific area. Within the households, individual respondents are selected using the “most recent birthday” method. If it is not possible to use this method (e.g. people don’t know their birthday), enumerator switch to randomly selection respondents by drawing cards. Only one respondent is surveyed per household. Due to cultural sensitivities, enumerators can only interview respondents of their own gender. This should allow the data to be more reliable on gender-related perception questions.