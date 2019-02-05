05 Feb 2019

Human Security Survey: Jubek State, South Sudan - November 2018

Infographic
from PAX
Published on 11 Jan 2019
In November 2018, enumerators collected 447 surveys across Jubek state in South Sudan. Civilians were asked about the nature of security threats they face, and the impact this has on their daily lives and their expectations for the future. This infographic reflects the summarized outcomes of the survey. The research method used is called the Human Security Survey (HSS). The HSS is developed by PAX’s Protection of Civilians team and includes a series of complementary activities, including population-based research, community engagement, and advocacy.

