Human Security Survey 2021 Annual Summary Report Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan

By Anton Quist

Key findings & recommendations to local government and UNMISS

Almost two-thirds of Magwi respondents (64%) generally reported improved security levels during 2020 -2021 compared with previous years. Local stakeholders request UNMISS to:

#1 Actively assist in protecting returning refugees and IDPs to Magwi, and support confidence-building measures to guarantee and sustain the improved security to further encourage the return of refugees to the area, for instance by establishing a temporary field base in Magwi.

Local community leaders/chiefs and police are the most often contacted security actors in Magwi County, and their performance is considered good (chiefs = 69%, police = 57%). Local stakeholders call upon local government authorities and UNMISS to:

#2 Increase engagement and interaction with local communities, including chiefs, local government authorities and the police.

#3 Provide concrete support in improving local police capabilities through technical training and necessary resources. Through improved communication and more regular patrols, police can execute its ‘community policing’ potential.

#4 Report and punish all human rights abuses by uniformed personnel pro-actively, as they undermine the community’s confidence in local security actors.

#5 Provide logistical support to community-based protection initiatives such as local peace dialogues.

Introduction & Methodology

The Human Security Survey (HSS) is a unique survey methodology developed by PAX, that includes a series of complementary activities, including population-based research, active community engagement, and advocacy. The objectives of the HSS are: 1) to increase knowledge and understanding of local human security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the ‘claim-making capacity’ of civilians to hold security providers and decision-makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidence-based advocacy that enables international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities.

PAX currently implements the HSS in South Sudan in close collaboration with local field partners on the ground, such as the Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Torit (JPC-CDoT).

This survey cycle was the inaugural data collection to take place in Eastern Equatoria State. This data collection took place in the course of three weeks in April 2021 by 12 enumerators (7 men, 5 women) who were trained for four days in data collection skills and procedures. A total of 393 surveys were collected across 6 payams in Magwi County. Within these payams, households and individual respondents were selected using an approximately random procedure to allow for some generalizability.

In late August 2021, PAX and JPC-CDoT facilitated a 3- day community validation and security dialogue in Torit. During this three-day dialogue the main survey findings and their practical implications were presented, discussed, and validated; participants suggested main priorities and practical ways of addressing the main security issues, culminating in a community action plan. A local Community Security Committee (COMSECCOM) was newly established after this meeting and consists of concerned community members of different backgrounds. The COMSECCOM will take on the responsibility to implement the new action plan agreed based on 2021 data and communal discussions during the upcoming 1-1.5 years until the next data validation workshop will take place. This way, initiatives to address locally identified security issues originate from the community, and will also be locally followed up and accounted for, genuinely representing community-based grassroots capacities.