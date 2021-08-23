Human Security Survey 2020 Annual Summary Report Unity State, South Sudan

By Anton Quist

This report reflects on the 2020 Human Security Survey (HSS) outcomes of Payinjiar County, Unity State, South Sudan, which took place over the course of three weeks in October 2020, as well as a community security dialogue which took place in May 2021 in Ganyliel, Payinjiar County. During the three-day dialogue the main survey findings and their practical implications were presented, discussed and validated. Participants jointly developed an action plan for addressing security priorities locally.

Main findings:

Payinjiar respondents report that general security levels declined in 2019-2020 compared to data collected in 2017-18, with geographical differences: Relative improvements were reported in Greater Nyal, while communities from Greater Ganyliel reported a worsening security situation in their area bordering Lakes State.

Victimization rates among respondents have dropped from 77% of respondents reporting at least one security incident during the last year in 2018, to 57% in 2020. Most types of incidents also saw lower reported cases in 2020 compared to 2018.

Widespread flooding has increased in Payinjiar and could become not only an annual humanitarian emergency, but also aggravate longer-term pressures on already scarce resources and the intercommunal peace process in the coming years.

Overall reliance on cattle for provision of dowries (“bride price”) leads to tensions within and between extended families, which fuel cattle raids and forced marriages.

Read the reporte here